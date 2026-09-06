Couple found dead in Sasthamkotta Lake after families oppose relationship

KOLLAM: A 19-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend allegedly died by suicide by jumping into Sasthamkotta lake after their relationship was opposed by their families.

The deceased have been identified as Abhirami, 19, daughter of Abhishek Bhavan, Valiyode, and Rajeev, 26, a native of Pooyappally.

According to the police, the couple reached the Sasthamkotta lake on Saturday evening and reportedly jumped into the water. Their bodies were recovered on Sunday morning. Their bags were also found on the bank of the lake.

Abhirami and Rajeev had been in a relationship for the past few months. Police had intervened following a complaint from their families. When the couple was summoned to the police station recently, they reportedly stated in writing that they had decided to live together.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Sasthamkotta Taluk Hospital.