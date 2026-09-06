Cybersecurity skills gap widens as cyber threats surge: Manoj Abraham

KOCHI: The global cybersecurity sector is facing a severe shortage of skilled professionals even as cyberattacks grow in scale and sophistication, DGP and Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham said on Saturday.

Speaking at the second Kerala Cyber Suraksha Summit (KCSS), organised by F9 Infotech in collaboration with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Abraham said cyberattacks could cripple nations, disable critical infrastructure and disrupt military operations without a single shot being fired.

“There is a 389% rise in ransomware victims worldwide year-over-year, while reported financial losses from cyber fraud in India in 2025 alone stood at Rs 19,813 crore. Worldwide, there are 4.8 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs,” he said, stressing the need for more skilled professionals to counter cyber threats. Kerala, he added, had an advantage with its strong talent base.

Gaganyaan Mission commander Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair said future challenges could not be addressed through cybersecurity alone without developing indigenous artificial intelligence technologies. AI would drive tomorrow’s wars and industries, while the distinction between digital and physical borders was gradually disappearing, he said. India must leverage its strength in software and approach emerging technologies with awareness and unity.

Inaugurating the summit, MP Hibi Eden applauded F9 Infotech’s initiative to provide cybersecurity training, awareness and certification free of cost to government educational institutions across Kerala. F9 Infotech founder Jayakumar Mohanachandran said cybersecurity must protect every business, institution and people.