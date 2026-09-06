Failed Messi visit: Potential revenue of Rs 200 cr, not Rs 80 cr, new report flags more lapses in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unearthing more irregularities in the proposed visit of Argentina footballer Lionel Messi to the state, a new report has found deliberate attempts by the sponsor to dupe the state government. Had the visit materialised, it would have generated a whopping revenue of at least Rs 200 crore.

However, this figure was downplayed and shown as Rs 80 crore in the DPR while the total expenses were shown as Rs 208 crore. The report raises suspicions of vested financial interests by the Reporter Broadcasting Company, the sponsor of the event.

According to the new report handed over to Sports Minister O J Janeesh by Sports Department special secretary N Prasanth, the detailed project report was prepared by escalating expenses and reducing revenues. Moreover, major revenue sources were exempted in the DPR.

The report recommends a comprehensive probe into the issue by multiple agencies, including a body which can conduct forensic banking analysis and has corporate accounting capability.

According to the report, major revenue sources like sponsorship, branding, merchandise, fan events, travel and hospitality packages were exempted in the income category of the DPR. For the two friendly matches touted to be held in the state, only three revenue sources were identified earlier- ticketing, broadcast and media, and premium access. According to top sources, the special secretary’s report has arrived at the current estimate of `200 crore, after keeping all these exempted revenue sources at the lowest margin.