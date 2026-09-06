Indo-Arab Connect 2026 charts new tourism ties in Kerala

KOCHI: Indo-Arab Connect 2026, an event seeking to strengthen the historic tourism, trade and cultural ties between India and the Arab world while opening new avenues for investment and business, has concluded.

Amaljith Menon, vice-chairman of ICL Tours and Travels, received the ‘Young Entrepreneur’ Award for his contributions to the travel and tourism secto from Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

The event brought together tourism professionals, policymakers and investors from India, the GCC and other Arab countries.

Tourism and Culture Minister P C Vishnunadh inaugurated the gathering. Association of Arab Tour Operators president Rashid Kakkatt, Tourism India Media Group MD K V Ravishankar and MLA Deepak Joy also addressed the gathering.