INTERVIEW | ‘Vastu is all about coexisting with nature, and also common sense’

Someone once told me that I should begin from the centre of the building space. All these are somewhere tied to beliefs too. My style is that if it’s the belief of an individual to adhere to a particular system, I factor it in. That’s because his happiness and peace are closely tied to such beliefs. And if someone insists it’s wrong, they may go through needless mental confusion and subsequent agony.

So vastu is about how close construction has to coexist with nature...

100%. Vastu’s biggest dynamic quality is that it is in accordance with the earth. I don’t know of any other methodology as eco-sensitive as vastu. Sadly, people don’t understand the essence of vastu and often do peripheral things.

Can you explain the creative process behind a house construction?

Creativity is blending, it has no parallels. It is a work in solitude. House is not just a structure with bedrooms, living, dining areas, and toilets. It is more than that... these are connected metaphysical activities. It should be a favourite place for us. The architect’s role comes in here. I still remember building a house for a journalist who wanted “a place where he can breathe the fragrance of letters”. I built a round structure with a library and other spaces around it.

You use materials, like bamboo, which are not common in modern house construction. Where do you get such ideas from?

When we go back to our history, a staggering 90% of houses in India were built using biomass materials like bamboo, timber, palm, and grass. It later changed with urbanisation. Why are we always looking to the West for answers? Keralam has diverse building materials. And has a history of buildings constructed in the most eco-friendly manner. That’s what we call organic architecture. It’s based on the properties of the earth in a given place. Humans don’t have any right to damage or distort the earth. I always tell young architects two things – one, to believe that earth is a living being. Then we won’t inflict pain on it. Two, to believe that the building is a living being. Houses should be built in accordance with the lifestyles and tastes of its inhabitants.

You have done many large-scale projects. Any special one?

A tribal rehabilitation project in Madhya Pradesh, which does not have any parallel in the world. Around 15,000 families at Singrauli were rehabilitated. The entire tribal belt was ruled by Naxalites. I built the project after taking the tribal community’s approval. When it was finished, they showered me with immense warmth. I still remember how they illuminated an entire hillside with traditional lamps in my honour. It remains one of the defining moments of my life. There are situations where you do not build a house, you rebuild a life.