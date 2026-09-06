Kerala Congress leaders take part in Shobhayatras

KOCHI: Spreading a message of harmony, members of various communities and political parties came together to participate in the Shobhayatras and distribute sweets and drinking water to children dressed up as Sri Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami on Friday.

Kochi MLA Mohamed Shiyas attended the Sobhayatra held in Fort Kochi while mayor V K Minimol and Taxes Appeal standing committee chairman K A Manaf participated in the Shobhayatra in Kochi.

Congratulating Shiyas and Minimol, Hindu Aikya Vedi president R V Babu said Shobhayatra is a celebration organised for children and that anyone can participate in it.

Rejecting criticism against his participation, Shiyas said he attended a programme organised by various temple committees in Fort Kochi where a majority of members are Congress workers. “It was not an RSS programme and I don’t want any certificate from Sangh Parivar,” he said.

In Kattappana, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose attended the inaugural function of a Shobhayatra. Aranmula MLA Abin Varkey had also participated in the celebrations at Aranmula Sri Krishna Temple.

Meanwhile, veteran CPM leader P Jayarajan criticised the Shobhayatra, alleging that it is a tactic by the RSS to reach out to families.