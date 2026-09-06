KPCC panel to probe Ramya Haridas scuffle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a face-saving move to end the internal dispute, the KPCC will launch an inquiry into the scuffle between Chirayinkeezhu MLA Ramya Haridas and Congress leaders that took place in the constituency on Friday night. The issue, which pits Youth Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat member Sajith Muttappalam and another party worker Sajjad against the MLA, will be probed by a three-member panel.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph on Saturday announced that senior leader M M Hassan will lead the investigation. KPCC general secretary (organisation) Neyyattinkara Sanal and Ramani P Nair will also be part of the team.

Meanwhile, the Chirayinkeezhu Police has taken a case on the complaint given by Ramya, with charges including the assault on women and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Notably, no case has been registered on the counter complaints by Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat member Sajith Muttappalam and party worker Sajjad. “We have received their complaints, but they sought time to appear for recording their statements. Once it is done, we will proceed with the same,” Chirayinkeezhu SHO said.

The incident took place on Friday evening, when Sajjad posted a message in a Congress WhatsApp group against Palayam Pramod, who claims to be Ramya’s staff, attending a Block Panchayat Committee meeting, and called him an ‘MLA benami’. The message, which alleges that the over-involvement by Pradeep led to Ramya’s defeat in Alathur Lok Sabha constituency in 2024, also claims that he has received huge amounts of money from contractors.

Hours after the message was sent to the WhatsApp group, the MLA, along with Palayam Pradeep and others, met Sajjad at Chirayinkeezhu. According to Sajith, they entered Sajjad’s house at around 9.45 pm. Pradeep asked Sajjad’s daughter to read out the message he sent to the WhatsApp group.