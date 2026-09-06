Thiruvananthapuram corp to call meeting of theatre owners

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the ongoing row over exorbitant food and beverage prices at cinema halls, the city corporation has decided to convene a meeting of theatre owners soon, with parking, sanitation, safety and waste management among the issues likely to come up for discussion.

Mayor V V Rajesh, who had raised the issue of steep food prices at theatres, said the meeting would be convened immediately. He said the corporation would also raise issues concerning public interest during discussion as the civic body is the licensing authority.

The mayor alleged that customers were being charged higher ticket prices during peak periods. He cited the case of a family that had paid Rs 6,048.94 online for seven tickets at a mall theatre in the capital.

However, when they reached the theatre, they were given seats corresponding to tickets priced at `230. When the family questioned the discrepancy, they were allegedly told that the theatre was operated by a company and that it could do as it pleased. The family eventually had to watch the movie from front-row seats, he said.

V V Rajesh said he had spoken out on the issue after receiving information about such complaints. He also referred to a conversation with a prominent film producer, who had told him that a person buying a `200 movie ticket could end up having to pay `500 for popcorn.

“People are discussing this now. The film industry is sustained by the public. The government cannot wash its hands of the issue citing legal limitations and I seriously hope appropriate action,” said the mayor.