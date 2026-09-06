Thrissur crash puts NHAI in a spot over safety lapses

THRISSUR : The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is facing questions over alleged safety lapses following the death of eight students from Tamil Nadu after their car rammed into a parked goods truck on the under-construction national highway at Kaypamangalam. The absence of warning signs indicating the dangers in the construction zone, inadequate safety arrangements and the parking of the truck on the highway have emerged as major factors that contributed to the tragedy.

The accident occurred around 11.45 pm on Friday near Panambikkunnu Centre at Kaipamangalam. The car, reportedly travelling at high speed, crashed into the rear of a goods truck parked on the national highway. All eight students of PSNA College in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu died on the spot.

The response of ambulance driver Shahul, who was among the first to reach the accident site, along with accounts from local residents, have raised questions over the adequacy of safety arrangements on the highway. Residents alleged that there were no warning boards at the site before the accident and that a board was installed only after the crash. They also alleged that adequate warning and directional signage had not been provided for motorists travelling through the construction zone at night.

A preliminary assessment by Motor Vehicles Department officials who inspected the accident site suggested that the goods truck had been parked negligently on the road and was one of the major causes of the accident.

The speed of the car has also been cited as a possible contributing factor.

DCC president Advocate Joseph Tajet said the Congress had earlier raised complaints about safety lapses in the construction of the highway.

Despite repeated concerns over accident risks and safety issues in the construction zone, NHAI authorities allegedly failed to take adequate measures, he said.