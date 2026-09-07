A ‘moo’sical realm in a bovine home

KASARAGOD: A gaushala (cattle shelter) near the Central University of Kerala (CUK) in Periye has emerged as a local cultural hub, attracting artists from far and near. It started when those running the facility realised that music soothes the animals and started organising concerts. And it rose to fame when a couple of calves decided to share the stage with vocalist Deepika Bhat, during a performance on November 3, 2021.
The visual went viral. Within a short span of time, the Bekal Gokulam Goushala transformed itself into a hub of music and dance.
The gaushala, which houses 270 heads of cattle, was first started in 2010 as a small cowshed on leased land to care for two cows of astrologer Vishnu Hebbar, from Poochakkad. His wife Nagaratna Hebbar had just returned after completing her PhD in chemical biology from Cambridge and joined CUK. She took special interest in the cattle and the couple bought 12 acres of land near the cowshed and gathered nine native breeds.
However, the transition from gaushala to a cultural centre was gradual. “Some of our breeds, like the Kangayam, were very aggressive and we started playing music to soothe them, taking inspiration from references to cows enjoying the flute music of Krishna. In 2021, we staged a concert by Usha Ishwar Bhat. This was followed by a number of artists coming forward to play for the animals,” Vishnu said.
As word of mouth complemented the viral visual, the gaushala was overwhelmed by requests from musicians, including NRIs.
“We started with a three-day music festival around Deepavali of 2021. Dance recitals were added in the following years. We now conduct a 13-day music festival centred on Deepavali and a 15-day ‘Vaishaka Natanam’ in May,” he added.
Over the years, the gaushala has hosted renowned musicians such as violinist Padma Vibhushan L Subramaniam, Padma Bhushan T V Gopalakrishnan, violinist Padma Shri A Kanyakumari, percussionist Padma Shri Anandan ‘Drums’ Sivamani, Padma Shri Aruna Sairam, playback singer P Unnikrishnan and child prodigy violinist Ganga.
Stalwarts of dance, including Padma Vibhushan Padma Subrahmanyam, Padma Shri Kalamandalam Kshemavathy, Padma Shri Meenakshi Chitharanjan, Nirupama Rajendra, actors Vineeth, Navya Nair and Rachana Narayanankutty, among others, have also performed there.
Performing at the gaushala, along with my students, was a deeply spiritual experience, Rachana recounted. Commenting on her performance last year, the dancer said, “It was unique as the space between me and the audience dissolved. Rather than remaining passive observers, the audience, comprising the local community, devotees, fellow animal lovers and visitors to the gaushala, became an integral part of the rhythmic and emotional ecosystem of the composition.”
It was wonderful performing at the gaushala where the cows react to the music, said Sivamani. “It was a special feeling.”
In addition to the annual events, the gaushala also hosts emerging artists three days a month. “The artists, including big names, come forward and perform for free. We have limited accommodation here, but we offer food for visitors to the music and dance festivals,” Vishnu added.
The gaushala is unique in that the cows are exposed to classical music, said Padma Subrahmanyam.
“I have performed at the dance festival with my students. My nephew Kannan Balakrishnan, who plays the veena, has also been part of several editions. It is an experience for artists to realise the truth about the attraction that the manifold manifestation of nature had for Krishna’s flute,” Padma said.