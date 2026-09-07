A ‘moo’sical realm in a bovine home

KASARAGOD: A gaushala (cattle shelter) near the Central University of Kerala (CUK) in Periye has emerged as a local cultural hub, attracting artists from far and near. It started when those running the facility realised that music soothes the animals and started organising concerts. And it rose to fame when a couple of calves decided to share the stage with vocalist Deepika Bhat, during a performance on November 3, 2021.

The visual went viral. Within a short span of time, the Bekal Gokulam Goushala transformed itself into a hub of music and dance.

The gaushala, which houses 270 heads of cattle, was first started in 2010 as a small cowshed on leased land to care for two cows of astrologer Vishnu Hebbar, from Poochakkad. His wife Nagaratna Hebbar had just returned after completing her PhD in chemical biology from Cambridge and joined CUK. She took special interest in the cattle and the couple bought 12 acres of land near the cowshed and gathered nine native breeds.

However, the transition from gaushala to a cultural centre was gradual. “Some of our breeds, like the Kangayam, were very aggressive and we started playing music to soothe them, taking inspiration from references to cows enjoying the flute music of Krishna. In 2021, we staged a concert by Usha Ishwar Bhat. This was followed by a number of artists coming forward to play for the animals,” Vishnu said.

As word of mouth complemented the viral visual, the gaushala was overwhelmed by requests from musicians, including NRIs.