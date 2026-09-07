BJP to commemorate late CPI leader, eyes to widen SC vote bank

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite its ideological rivalry with the Left, the BJP is all set to honour a late leader of the Communist Party. According to sources, the right-wing party is planning to host a memorial function for

P K Chathan Master, the state’s first minister from the Scheduled Caste community, who handled the portfolios of local self-government and Harijan welfare in the EMS government. He was an active figure of the CPI before it split, leading to the birth of the CPM.

The BJP’s decision to honour a Left leader is seen as an effort to widen its vote bank in the state -- an unofficial outreach to the SC community. Originally planned to be held in Thiruvananthapuram this week as part of BJP president Nitin Nabin’s visit to the state, the programme has been rescheduled following the postponement of his visit.

BJP sources said the commemoration will be held this month itself. “More than a Left politician, Chathan Master was a renaissance leader who had been neglected by the successive governments in the state. There are many figures like Chathan Master in the SC communities, who have not yet been brought to the mainstream. That is what we aim to achieve through our efforts,” sources said.

The source also added that even though Chathan Master began the Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS), the group has now fragmented and is working as separate entities, all of whom will be invited to the memorial meeting.