For Salim, forest is his university, plants textbooks

KALPETTA: For 48-year-old Pichan M Salim, forest is a library where every leaf, flower and seed has a story waiting to be read. Often described as a “barefoot scientist”, Salim is one of the state’s sought-after field para-taxonomists.

His journey in taking the rich records of Western Ghats biodiversity from remote forest trails to the pages of international journals has proved that sometimes the most important lessons in science are not learnt inside a classroom; but beneath the canopy of a forest.

With the discovery of 23 new plant species, more than 10 new geographical records and over 53 scientific publications, the Wayanad native has carved out a remarkable place in the world of plant taxonomy. Two rare wild species now carry his name: Seidenfadeniella salimii and Impatiens salimii.

“The international scientific community has honoured me by naming two rare wild species after me,” Salim says. “For me, it is not merely an honour. It is a testament to the contribution of field knowledge to global plant taxonomy.”

Among his notable achievements is the rediscovery of Campbellia aurantiaca, a species that had not been seen for more than 175 years. The finding was published in the prestigious Kew Bulletin.

At his homestead in Athimoola, he has established and maintained an in-situ and ex-situ bio-conservatory, turning his own garden into a living repository of native plant genetic resources.