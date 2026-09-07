Keralam all set to formulate health policy, Dr S S Lal to head committee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is preparing to formulate a comprehensive health policy focusing on Keralam’s specific challenges, including a growing burden of non-communicable diseases, ageing population, climate change, and palliative care. According to a top official with the health department, the government will soon constitute a committee under the leadership of public health expert Dr S S Lal.

The policy will focus on Keralam’s demographic and epidemiological transition and seek to improve the quality of healthcare while adopting a patient-rights-based approach.

“The social determinants of health in the state are different when compared to the national level,” said epidemiologist Dr Althaf A, who is also a member of the high-powered committee for epidemic control constituted recently.

“The state needs a health policy that identifies the issues and challenges in Keralam, including the burden of non-communicable diseases, the proportion of the elderly population, morbidity, climate change, palliative care, and other factors that are crucial to public health. Thus, the policy should address social determinants of health and other factors influencing public health.”

He said the policy should be prepared based on the current requirements of the state.

The National Health Policy 2017 focuses on achieving the highest possible level of health and well-being for all and prioritises universal health coverage and addressing non-communicable diseases. The state health policy is required to take into account Keralam’s specific demographic and epidemiological profile.