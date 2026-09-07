Keralam all set to formulate health policy, Dr S S Lal to head committee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is preparing to formulate a comprehensive health policy focusing on Keralam’s specific challenges, including a growing burden of non-communicable diseases, ageing population, climate change, and palliative care. According to a top official with the health department, the government will soon constitute a committee under the leadership of public health expert Dr S S Lal.
The policy will focus on Keralam’s demographic and epidemiological transition and seek to improve the quality of healthcare while adopting a patient-rights-based approach.
“The social determinants of health in the state are different when compared to the national level,” said epidemiologist Dr Althaf A, who is also a member of the high-powered committee for epidemic control constituted recently.
“The state needs a health policy that identifies the issues and challenges in Keralam, including the burden of non-communicable diseases, the proportion of the elderly population, morbidity, climate change, palliative care, and other factors that are crucial to public health. Thus, the policy should address social determinants of health and other factors influencing public health.”
He said the policy should be prepared based on the current requirements of the state.
The National Health Policy 2017 focuses on achieving the highest possible level of health and well-being for all and prioritises universal health coverage and addressing non-communicable diseases. The state health policy is required to take into account Keralam’s specific demographic and epidemiological profile.
“The plan is to bring out a comprehensive policy in health, rather than focusing on treatment protocol and disease control. We have discussed this with Dr Lal and other experts,” a source with the health department said.
The state government, in 2013 and 2017, had appointed committees to prepare a health policy. Though a health policy draft was prepared in 2018, it was neither finalised nor implemented in the state.
“Issues including road safety, accidents, stray dogs, and water and food quality should also be addressed to ensure better public health and to reduce preventable deaths,” Dr Althaf said.
Further, he said the coordination between various departments – including health, social justice, transport, and local self-governments – also plays a major role.
“Preparing a policy will help in bringing these departments together to ensure quality healthcare in the state,” Dr Althaf pointed out.
The draft will be prepared following discussions within the committee and consultations with various stakeholders.
‘Social determinants of health in state different’
According to epidemiologist Dr Althaf A, the social determinants of health in the state are different when compared to the national level. He emphasises that the state needs a health policy that identifies the issues and challenges in Keralam, including the burden of non-communicable diseases, the proportion of the elderly population, morbidity, climate change, palliative care, and other factors that are crucial to public health.