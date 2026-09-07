KSRTC ties up with IIM-Kozhikode to train staff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to enhance the operational efficiency and quality of KSRTC passenger services, the state government has decided to collaborate with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode.

“Steps have been initiated to formalise a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide training to officials and leverage management expertise,” Transport Minister C P John said in a statement on Sunday. The decision was made during discussions led by the minister, IIM director, and KSRTC CMD. A draft of the MoU, prepared by KSRTC, has already been handed over to the IIM director.

“This collaboration aims to provide management leadership training and skill development for employees across various departments. Along with IT, technical services, and accounts staff, specialised training will also be provided to people who interact directly with passengers, including drivers, conductors, and station masters. In addition to communication, etiquette, and safety awareness, the training will also cover improved service delivery for women, children, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens,” it added.

IIM has submitted a detailed proposal that includes study materials, and accommodation facilities.

“A system that includes passenger opinion surveys, expansion of online services, artificial intelligence, and data analytics will be developed. Studies will also be conducted to explore how KSRTC can utilise new logistics opportunities arising from the Vizhinjam port and national highway development projects,” the minister stated.