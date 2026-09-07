KSRTC to purchase bus with coop society funding

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Calicut City Service Cooperative Society, Kozhikode, to procure a new bus for KSRTC. The bus is being purchased using `40 lakh from the society’s ‘Common Good Fund.’

“The agreement was signed by KSRTC CMD Pramoj Shankar, the society’s president, and other office-bearers, who signed the agreement at a ceremony held at the Calicut City Service Society. Following this, KSRTC has initiated the procedures for purchasing the bus,” Transport Minister C P John said, adding that the initiative demonstrates how public sector undertakings can operate more efficiently by securing public support.

“It serves as an excellent example of the social commitment inherent in the cooperative movement, which works for the public good rather than focusing solely on profit. Such initiatives help create awareness among the common people that public sector institutions belong to the people,” he highlighted.

The minister also commended MVR Cancer Centre Chairman C N Vijayakrishnan and the Calicut City Service Co-operative Society for the initiative.

Pramoj said that when the public joins hands to facilitate transportation, it would significantly strengthen KSRTC’s operations.