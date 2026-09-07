‘Parliamentary ambitions’ among failures discussed: CPM general secretary M A Baby

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM general secretary M A Baby has said that a rectification process is under way within the party. Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Baby compared the process to traditional treatment methods in ayurveda, such as chavitti pizhichil and dhara.

Baby said the recent politburo meeting witnessed members indulge in self-criticism. The major topics of discussion were parliamentary ambitions, failure to rise up to people’s aspirations and collective functioning.

He, however, did not respond to a question on whether any politburo member admitted to parliamentary ambition.

He also defended Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan’s recent speeches in Payyannur and Taliparamba. “Once the party finalises a candidate, members are duty-bound to vote for that candidate. Differences of opinion should be raised in party committees, and not result in members straying from the party’s official line,” he said.

Baby said the Kannur district committee had pointed to errors in candidate selection. Its assessment was accepted by the state committee as well.

Discussions at the extended state committee meeting in Kozhikode will be based on the report prepared by the state committee, he said.

The party’s central and state committees had already evaluated the assembly election defeat and the report was made available as a letter. There will not be any further discussion on that, the national leader added.

Baby also rejected reports of a leadership change as “media agenda”.