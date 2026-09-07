Punalur municipality’s new project takes healthcare for elderly to their doorstep

KOLLAM: Elderly people who are bedridden or unable to travel to hospitals due to age-related ailments or lack of transportation facilities can now access basic healthcare at their doorsteps, with the launch of Punalur municipality’s ‘Sayanthana Santhwanam’ project. The initiative aims to ensure regular health monitoring and follow-up care for senior citizens in the municipality.

Under the project, ASHA workers and local health workers will visit the homes of elderly beneficiaries and conduct basic health checks, including blood pressure and blood sugar tests.

Those found to have health issues during the visits will be provided necessary follow-up treatment through the ‘Sparsham’ project. The initiative will also monitor whether elderly people who require regular medication are receiving their medicines without interruption.

Health workers will provide guidance to family members of the beneficiaries regarding proper diet, medication schedules and precautions to be followed. The health status and previous test results of each beneficiary will also be digitally recorded to facilitate continuous monitoring.

According to the municipality, the system will help identify potential health problems at an early stage and enable timely intervention, thereby reducing the risk of complications and emergencies. It will also spare elderly people the difficulties of travelling to hospitals and waiting in long queues for routine examinations.

“The project is intended particularly to support senior citizens who face mobility and accessibility challenges and ensure that healthcare remains available to them despite such limitations,” said M A Rajagopal, Punalur municipal chairperson.

Former Indian Medical Association president Dr R V Ashokan inaugurated the project in Punalur on Friday.

Permanent standing committee chairperson Subhash G Nath welcomed the gathering. Municipal secretary-in-charge Bindu S Karunakaran proposed the vote of thanks.