Ramya scuffle: Congress suspends legislator’s staffer & local leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following an inquiry into differences within the Thiruvananthapuram unit of the Congress and the scuffle involving Chirayinkeezhu MLA Ramya Haridas, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph on Sunday suspended the legislator’s staff member Palayam Pradeep and local leader S Sajad from the party’s primary membership.

According to the state party chief, the inquiry by the three-member panel led by M M Hassan found the two guilty of serious breach of organisational discipline.

The action was taken after the KPCC panel held a meeting and spoke to 14 party leaders from Chirayinkeezhu. However, Ramya did not attend the meeting. “We sought an explanation from those involved and spoke to party workers about the situation in the area. The panel also spoke to Ramya by phone. We have asked her to appear before the panel and explain her position,” Hassan said after the meeting.

According to sources, Ramya was travelling to Delhi. KPCC general secretaries Neyyattinkara Sanal and Remani Nair were also part of the panel.

Local leaders had differing opinions on the developments in Chirayinkeezhu, sources said. “There are disagreements among party workers. However, we want the issue to be resolved within the party. Legal proceedings will damage the party.