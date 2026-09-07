Rising fever cases in Idukki's Edamalakkudy settlements leave residents alarmed

IDUKKI: A spate of fever cases across the tribal settlements of Meenkuthy, Parappayar and Mulakutharakkudy in Edamalakkudy has sparked concern, with five fever-stricken residents being carried on makeshift stretchers to access medical care in recent weeks. The incidents, reported amid relentless rain, have highlighted the vulnerability of the remote settlements to health emergencies.
According to Sakhil Raveendran, medical officer at the Munnar Family Health Centre (FHC), the weather conditions and the ongoing cardamom harvesting season have contributed to the spread. “Most tribal settlers are engaged in cardamom harvesting during this time. They continue working in the farms despite the rain, and this has contributed to the spread of fever,” he said.
The health team conducted medical camps in the affected settlements on August 31, September 1 and 2, with another scheduled for September 8.
The health workers have also been visiting patients at their homes, where some are found exhausted and dehydrated after remaining bedridden for days without adequate food and water. “Many tend to wait for the fever to subside on its own. By the time we reach them, some are severely exhausted and require referral to nearby hospitals. We have been administering drips to prevent dehydration,” Sakhil said.
The recent cases include — 40-year-old Sumathi of Parappiyarkudi, who was carried nearly 7km through the forest on August 31; 50-year-old Poomani, who was taken to hospital on August 14; 75-year-old Malayappan of Koodalarkudi, who was carried to hospital on August 12; and 33-year-old Rajathi of Keezhvalayamparakudy, who was carried to the FHC on August 22. On Saturday, 33-year-old Ajay of Noorattykudi was also taken to hospital after his condition worsened.
Sakhil said poor connectivity often delays treatment. “Many avoid seeking treatment because they cannot afford a jeep or walk several kilometres through the forest. By the time they seek help, their condition may have worsened,” he said.
During emergencies, the forest department ambulance transports patients from Societykudi towards Munnar but can travel only halfway. “The two FHC ambulances are currently under repair, with poor road conditions contributing to frequent damage. One is expected to be restored within two days,” he said