Rising fever cases in Idukki's Edamalakkudy settlements leave residents alarmed

IDUKKI: A spate of fever cases across the tribal settlements of Meenkuthy, Parappayar and Mulakutharakkudy in Edamalakkudy has sparked concern, with five fever-stricken residents being carried on makeshift stretchers to access medical care in recent weeks. The incidents, reported amid relentless rain, have highlighted the vulnerability of the remote settlements to health emergencies.

According to Sakhil Raveendran, medical officer at the Munnar Family Health Centre (FHC), the weather conditions and the ongoing cardamom harvesting season have contributed to the spread. “Most tribal settlers are engaged in cardamom harvesting during this time. They continue working in the farms despite the rain, and this has contributed to the spread of fever,” he said.

The health team conducted medical camps in the affected settlements on August 31, September 1 and 2, with another scheduled for September 8.

The health workers have also been visiting patients at their homes, where some are found exhausted and dehydrated after remaining bedridden for days without adequate food and water. “Many tend to wait for the fever to subside on its own. By the time we reach them, some are severely exhausted and require referral to nearby hospitals. We have been administering drips to prevent dehydration,” Sakhil said.