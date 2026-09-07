Will not allow Sangh parivar agenda through education: KC Venugopal

THRISSUR: Bringing out the differences within the ruling Congress over implementation of PM SHRI project, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has asserted tRajan had said the UDF government would face strong protests if it went ahead with the scheme ignoring public sentiment.hat the party would not allow the Sangh parivar agenda to be implemented through education. His remarks came as the state Congress leadership continued to maintain that the government could not backtrack from the PM SHRI scheme.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Venugopal also launched a sharp attack on former minister K Rajan, who had criticised the UDF government over the PM SHRI scheme. Rajan had said the UDF government would face strong protests if it went ahead with the scheme ignoring public sentiment.

Questioning Rajan’s criticism, Venugopal asked why he had remained silent when he was a cabinet minister. “Wasn’t Rajan someone who remained silent when he was a cabinet minister? We did not see this courage from him then. Wasn’t he part of an understanding at that time?” Venugopal asked.

He pointed out the contrast between Rajan’s stand while in power and his present criticism.