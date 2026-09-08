Anchored on ground, Beemapally school basks in ‘Vayanathoni’ glory

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anchored notat sea, but on their school ground, the boat was according students a whale of a time. Some even invited their juniors from kindergarten to join in and pose for pictures. The excitement was rife. The cautious teachers, however, did not drop their guard — preventing the tiny tots from entering the ‘Vayanathoni’: an installation set up as part of the reading-promotion activities of Government UP School, Beemapally.

The exhibit perfectly encapsulated the coastal school’s rising stock. The school did not distinguish itself with either academic or extracurricular achievements until a few years back. As a result of various initiatives spearheaded by teachers to connect more deeply with students and bring out the best in them, the school was on Saturday honoured with the state government’s Sreshta Vidyalayam Award for the ‘Best Primary School of Keralam.’ The school with 525 students, most of them from fisher families, also picked up the `5 lakh cash prize.

Started in 1940 as a lower-primary school, GUPS is located roughly 200m from the coastline and Beemapally mosque. The post-Covid phase was the toughest for the school, say teachers. Students became extremely detached from academics and socialisation after being stuck in their homes for nearly two years. This was accompanied by disciplinary issues, potential substance abuse risk among vulnerable sections and sharp decline in academic performance -- which teachers decided to solve one at a time.

They realised that academic recovery would have to begin with rebuilding the students’ relationship with the school. In 2022, a ‘pusthaka vandi’ (book van) was organised that visited public offices, police stations, etc., collecting books for the school library.