CM Satheesan seeks strict action against illegal parking on NH

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In light of the Thrissur NH accident, Chief Minister V D Satheesan sent a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, urging stringent action against the illegal and unscientific parking of heavy vehicles along the National Highways construction zone. In the letter sent on Monday, the CM also demanded that the circumstances leading to the accident in Kaipamangalam should be thoroughly investigated.

Stressing that the incident should not be seen as an isolated accident, Satheesan also demanded an immediate and time-bound safety review of all stretches of NH-66 where construction is ongoing. “Such a review should examine the adequacy of temporary traffic diversions, lighting, warning signs, reflective markings, crash barriers and other safety arrangements,” he stated.