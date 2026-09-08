‘CPI never supported any casteists’: Binoy Viswam takes a dig at Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a swipe at Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Nateshan, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said the CPI has never supported anyone who promotes casteism or islamophobia. He said the CPI has never gone to make bonds with casteist leaders, either inside or outside a car, in a dig aimed at Pinarayi’s car journey with Vellappally.

“Unfortunately, those who speak of casteism are the people who use the name of the person who first raised his voice for all revolutions, Sree Narayana Guru.

They are trying to propagate ideas, which Guru never accepted, carrying the flag of casteism. CPI was never interested in making bonds with them, inside or outside a car,” Binoy said while presiding over the inauguration of a three-day seminar organised by the C Achutha Menon Foundation at the Joint Council Hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

“Casteism is definitely not at all ideal for a society which aspires to move forward. But some such forces are still trying for destruction, even today. Sometimes, people in the Left front, knowingly or unknowingly, might feel like keeping such people close. Never has the CPI gone for such bonds, nor will it ever do so,” he added.

In a direct attack on Vellappally’s controversial Islamophobic remarks, Binoy said, “We should never forget the people who tried to propagate blind Islamophobia... never has the CPI supported that, nor will it ever do so.”

He also commented that the party will never support any scholar who comments that Islam is against women. The seminar was inaugurated by journalist T K Arun, with Nedumangad MLA G R Anil and former planning board member Ravi Raman, among others, in attendance.