CPM panel sees sharp criticism of draft report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state committee meeting convened to finalise the draft report for the extended state committee meeting witnessed sharp criticism from a section of leaders, who questioned the manner in which the state secretariat had prepared the document. Some leaders reportedly described the draft as a routine report prepared along traditional lines, arguing that it failed to capture the substance of discussions held across the party committees.

“As the party has suffered an electoral debacle, the report should have reflected the spirit of the discussions held from the branch level to the state committee. Several valuable points were raised during these discussions, but the draft does not reflect their essence,” leaders said.

Meanwhile, the draft report highlights the need to groom a team of young leaders capable of participating effectively in discussions and calls for greater self-critical introspection within the party to ensure the democratic centralism principle is implemented effectively.