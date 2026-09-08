Dancing to peppy Onam tunes and participating in Gokulashtami, Muslim women present a warm Kerala collab

Kochi-based IT entrepreneur Jeena Ansar agrees. “Behind the girls who were part of those celebrations are mothers who, as youngsters, may have had a tough time battling conventions and rigid beliefs,” she points out.

“They do not want the difficulties they faced to be passed on to their children, and would have ensured that the girls had exposure to education and the freedom of choice and thought. I surely see it as a marker of changing times.”



Jeena’s own child, she adds, believes that religion may be part of one’s identity, but should not become the yardstick that curbs one’s life and choices.

“We need to urge children to think beyond religion, and probably that was reflected in both these occasions,” says Jeena.



For Mumtaz Taha, who drew national attention as Thrissur corporation’s first Muslim woman councillor, the two instances are primarily about culture.



“Embracing the culture of the land does not in any way undermine one’s faith,” she asserts. “My daughter dressed up as Bharat Mata, which is part of the cultural identity of my country. I take pride in it. This land is full of different colours of faith, where I can also find my own beautiful space. Why, then, should I not celebrate along with others?”

Notably, it was in the period between the Onam reels and the Janmashtami celebrations that Samastha leader Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musliyar’s controversial remarks against ‘display’ of Muslim women in public places surfaced.