Kerala HC fine paid by lawyers; MLA Abin Varkey backs volunteers

PATHANAMTHITTA: A collective of High Court lawyers on Monday paid the `45,000-fine imposed on a modified off-road vehicle used in flood-rescue operations in Aranmula, even as MLA Abin Varkey criticised the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) action as “inappropriate” and said it failed to take the circumstances into account.

Advocate Arun S Nair, on behalf of the lawyers’ collective, handed over `45,000 to jeep owners Amal Vidwan of Kulanada and Ardra at the MLA’s office. The amount represents the additional fine ordered by the High Court after the MVD had initially penalised the vehicle.

Abin, while welcoming the decision of the lawyers to pay the court-ordered amount, reiterated his criticism of the MVD’s original action. He said checking and penalising a vehicle engaged in flood-rescue operations at a time when a large part of the district was inundated was inappropriate.

“Conducting a strict inspection and imposing a fine on a vehicle engaged in flood-rescue operations was inappropriate,” Abin said. He said his intervention in the matter was based on his responsibility as the elected representative of Aranmula and not an attempt to undermine the law.