Malayalam news anchor booked, case against Wisdom Youth leader put on ice

KOZHIKODE: Police on Monday booked an anchor on a complaint alleging that her remarks during a channel debate were hateful and insulting to Islam. The move came even as the home department directed cops not to rush proceedings in the case registered on her complaint against Abdulla Basil, a leader of the Salafi organisation Wisdom Youth.

Kochi City cyber police registered a case against Big TV anchor Aparna Kurup on a complaint filed by Abdul Hakim, a Kasaragod native. However, police have been instructed to hold proceedings in both cases arising from the panel discussion anchored by Aparna on Sunni Muslim leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar’s controversial remarks on women’s public life.

An FIR was registered against Basil on Saturday on Aparna’s complaint alleging that she was facing cyberattack following his social media post criticising the panel discussion. The complaint against Aparna alleged that her introductory statement during the discussion was derogatory and hurt religious sentiments. Aparna and the channel had earlier tendered an apology.

Meanwhile, many UDF leaders, including Muslim Youth League state general secretary and Koduvally MLA P K Firos and Youth Congress leader Rejil Makkutty, demanded that the case against Basil be withdrawn. Firos said no such cases will be registered as long as IUML is in power. “We will not support anyone who uses communal language. But neither will we allow anyone to be implicated for exposing those who indulge in communalism,” he said. Leaders of Wisdom Islamic organisation questioned whether there was a conspiracy behind the case against Basil.

It is also learnt that the home department has asked the police to act on a petition filed by Basil against ex-Muslim activist Arif Hussein. The complaint was sent to the chief minister and state police chief on August 12, alleging that Hussein insulted Basil’s mother. The complaint was forwarded to the Chakkarakkal police station but no action was taken until now.

Meanwhile, IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal cautioned against forces waiting to exploit the situation. “The discussions have dented the cultural heritage built through struggles. Insulting comments and hate talks in social media will not help anyone,” he said in a Facebook post.