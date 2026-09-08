Maliyakkal family continues to defy curbs on Muslim women despite fatwas, trolling

KANNUR: At a time when restrictions on Muslim women are once again at the centre of debate in the state, the Maliyakkal family in Thalassery offers a striking contrast. For decades, it has challenged conservative social norms within the Muslim community.

As early as the 1900s, the family members have encouraged their girls to pursue formal English education, screened films at home when cinema was considered taboo and organised gatherings of relatives where men and women of all ages sang, danced and celebrated together. And despite opposition and attempts by religious leaders to issue fatwas against their lifestyle, they have preserved their liberal outlook.

The Maliyakkal family has a century-old tradition of following a liberal lifestyle without being bound by religious restrictions, one of its members, Jabir Maliyakkal, told TNIE.

“Our great grand uncle, Kunjumayan, sent his three daughters, Amina Hashim, Aisha Rowf and Alima Abutty, for formal education in the 1900s. Since then, our family has opposed religious restrictions. Religious scholars at the time used to call our great grand uncle ‘Kafir Kunjumayan’ for sending his daughters to school,” Jabir said, adding that the family’s defiance to restrictive diktats continued through subsequent generations.

“Our great grandmother Kunjachumma was conferred the Rao Bahadur title by the British for her involvement in social activities. She brought musicians to the family home and organised musical nights in 1919. She also held wrestling competitions and screened films in front of the house in the 1920s, defying odds. In those days, religious scholars and institutions such as Samastha were against us. However, none of our ancestors cared,” he said.