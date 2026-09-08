MLA Ramya Haridas’s pick for personal staffer stirs controversy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what appears to be an open challenge to the party leadership, Congress MLA Ramya Haridas made a move to appoint her aid Palayam Pradeep, who is on suspension from the party, as her personal staffer. The Chirayinkeezh MLA wants Pradeep as her additional personal assistant with retrospective effect.

The MLA initiated the effort to protect Pradeep amid the internal dispute within the party that led to the suspension of two leaders- Pradeep and Chirayinkeezh leader S Sajaad,with whom she had a scuffle on Friday night. Sources said Ramya approached the assembly secretary’s office with an official letter seeking to appoint Pradeep as her Additional PA with retrospective effect from May 21, 2026, claiming that he has been working with her since then.

Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishan was, however, out of station. Sources said the Speaker conveyed to her that appointment cannot be made with retrospective effect.

Speaking to TNIE, the Speaker said he has not received any letter from the Chirayinkeezh MLA. “According to rules, an MLA can appoint two additional staff. Ramya has not appointed any one so far. As the assembly secretary was on leave on Monday, the office did not officially accept any letter,” he said.

S Sajaad, meanwhile, said that if there is a move to appoint someone who was suspended from the primary membership of the party as the additional PA, the local party workers will oppose it.

Meanwhile, Ramya’s move has not gone down well with the Congress leadership. The MLA should not have made such a move which amounts to throwing up a challenge before the party, said a senior leadership.

Pradeep as Addl PA

Sources said Ramya approached the assembly secretary’s office with an official letter seeking to appoint Palayam Pradeep as her Additional PA