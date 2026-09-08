New AI audio-video system to connect courts & prisons in Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to make the virtual production of prisoners and under-trials before courts hassle-free, the prisons department will replace its dated video-conference (VC) facility with a new system that’s sleek, portable and has integrated audio and video features.

The artificial intelligence-enabled system does not require exclusive studios and can be used in limited spaces as it will have advance features such as intelligent sound monitoring and audio fencing, which makes the system a useful tool for connecting prisons with courts using audio-video medium, department sources said.

The department is planning to phase out the existing VC facility, which is currently at around 420 installations, including courts and prisons. Sources said nearly 160 of the current systems are non-functional and have passed their warranty period. The expected purge will spare about 50 systems, which were installed recently.

Sources added that since the proposed system will have integrated audio, video systems, it will claim very little space. There will be no need for soundproof studios, as is the case with the existing systems.

“Our plan is to have a system in which all the features will be integrated and the system can be moved around. The AI-powered sensors will filter ambient sound, while smart speaker arrays will ensure that the voice of only the intended speaker is carried across,” they said.