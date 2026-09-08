Pressure mounts on Congress to act against MLA Ramya Haridas after violent scuffle

PALAJKKAD: Congress leadership is facing mounting pressure to take a firm stand and disciplinary action against MLA Ramya Haridas over her conduct in the clash involving party workers in her constituency Chirayinkeezhu.
The party’s move comes even before the three-member inquiry committee headed by former KPCC president M M Hassan has completed its proceedings. The panel is yet to hear Ramya, whose appearance was postponed after she informed the committee that she had to attend a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.
Congress sources said the leadership was inclined to issue Ramya a strong warning and make it clear that a repeat of such an incident would not be tolerated. There is also a proposal to distance her aide Palayam Pradeep from her office and official engagements, a senior party leader said.
The Hassan panel had earlier recommended disciplinary action against those found responsible for the Chirayinkeezhu incident. Following its recommendations, the KPCC suspended Pradeep and Sajjad, concluding that the clash had damaged the party’s standing in public.
The decision, however, has not put the controversy to rest. A section of Congress leaders and functionaries has questioned why similar action has not been initiated against Ramya and has called for proceedings against her too. Some within the party have said the leadership should send a clear message against conduct that could undermine the organisation’s public image.
Hassan confirmed that Ramya’s hearing before the committee is still pending. He said the panel would summon her again at the earliest possible date before finalising its report. “She is yet to appear before the committee. We contacted her regarding the sitting, but she informed us over the phone that she had to travel to New Delhi on Sunday. The hearing was consequently postponed. We will call her on the next available date and submit the report at the earliest,” Hassan told TNIE.
Hassan said there was no doubt that the Chirayinkeezhu episode had reflected poorly on the Congress. “Such incidents should not happen. That is why the KPCC took action against two people immediately. The party will not support such behaviour,” he said.
The controversy took another turn after questions were raised over Ramyas’s whereabouts on Sunday. Though she informed the inquiry panel that she had to travel to New Delhi, Ramya was actually in Palakkad, where she met AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.
Ramya, however, denied any attempt to mislead the party or the inquiry panel. She told reporters in Palakkad that she had booked a ticket to New Delhi but cancelled the journey after falling ill. Instead, she travelled to Palakkad to attend the wedding of the daughter of Palakkad DCC president A Thankappan, she said.