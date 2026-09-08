Pressure mounts on Congress to act against MLA Ramya Haridas after violent scuffle

PALAJKKAD: Congress leadership is facing mounting pressure to take a firm stand and disciplinary action against MLA Ramya Haridas over her conduct in the clash involving party workers in her constituency Chirayinkeezhu.

The party’s move comes even before the three-member inquiry committee headed by former KPCC president M M Hassan has completed its proceedings. The panel is yet to hear Ramya, whose appearance was postponed after she informed the committee that she had to attend a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.

Congress sources said the leadership was inclined to issue Ramya a strong warning and make it clear that a repeat of such an incident would not be tolerated. There is also a proposal to distance her aide Palayam Pradeep from her office and official engagements, a senior party leader said.

The Hassan panel had earlier recommended disciplinary action against those found responsible for the Chirayinkeezhu incident. Following its recommendations, the KPCC suspended Pradeep and Sajjad, concluding that the clash had damaged the party’s standing in public.

The decision, however, has not put the controversy to rest. A section of Congress leaders and functionaries has questioned why similar action has not been initiated against Ramya and has called for proceedings against her too. Some within the party have said the leadership should send a clear message against conduct that could undermine the organisation’s public image.