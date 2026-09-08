Ramya Haridas clash: Sajaad’s suspension sparks resentment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after KPCC suspended Chirayinkeezhu-based Congress leader S Sajaad over the scuffle involving MLA Ramya Haridas, resentment is brewing in the party over the decision. Differences have surfaced within the party’s Chirayinkeezhu unit, with sections of the local leadership questioning the suspension and others maintaining there are no internal disputes. Though Palayam Pradeep, among Ramya’s staff, was also suspended, the party workers are angry about the action taken against Sajaad.
Local party workers pointed out that they had never opposed the MLA and had earlier sought the intervention of the KPCC leadership in resolving the issues.
“We haven’t opposed the MLA and helped her and the Congress party win the election. Our only request to the MLA was to be directly involved in development activities and engage with contractors, officials, and the public. But here, Pradeep was acting as a benami. We cannot encourage Pradeep,” said Baiju, a local INTUC leader, adding that Pradeep was not present in the constituency during the election campaign.
Calling Sajaad’s suspension unnecessary, a local congress leader who preferred to be anonymous, said the issue has brought a bad name to the party.
“Sajaad has been a disciplined party worker. He was working as a committee member and secretary and was active during Ramya’s election campaign. He does not deserve a suspension from the party,” he said.
Sajaad and Palayam Pradeep were suspended from the party based on a report submitted by a three-member panel led by senior Congress leader M M Hassan.
While the recent controversy centres around Pradeep’s interference in local issues, the Congress unit has been witnessing disagreements since the time Ramya was named the candidate in Chirayinkeezhu.
Thiruvananthapuram DCC general secretary N Viswanathan Nair said there have been differences in the party.
“There have been disagreements among the party workers for the past few months regarding the society election. However, the recent issue is not part of those disagreements. We have been working along with the MLA. However, the unnecessary interference by Palayam Pradeep, who is not a Chirayinkeezhu resident, triggered the issues.
We have been questioning his role,” Viswanathan said, adding that local leaders had communicated the issue to the KPCC leadership including president Sunny Joseph and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.
After Ramya was named candidate, District Youth Congress president B S Anoop had left the party and joined the BJP.
“Anoop had been working in the constituency for several years,” said a local shop owner.
“He was also expecting the seat. However, when the candidate list was released, Ramya was the candidate. He then contested the election as the BJP candidate. In the 2021 election, he had secured a good number of votes for the Congress. If he had contested, he would have won.”
While Chirayinkeezhu has traditionally been a Left stronghold, the UDF won the recent election. In the cooperative society election too the party had a rebel panel contesting, with sources alleging that the MLA supported the rebel candidates.
Meanwhile, Moni, a Congress panchayat member in Chirayinkeezhu, tried to play down the whole issue.
“Things were going smoothly in the area. The MLA was getting involved actively in the development issues here. We still need clarity on what happened on Friday night,” he said, claiming that there were no internal disputes in the party.