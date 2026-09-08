Ramya Haridas clash: Sajaad’s suspension sparks resentment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after KPCC suspended Chirayinkeezhu-based Congress leader S Sajaad over the scuffle involving MLA Ramya Haridas, resentment is brewing in the party over the decision. Differences have surfaced within the party’s Chirayinkeezhu unit, with sections of the local leadership questioning the suspension and others maintaining there are no internal disputes. Though Palayam Pradeep, among Ramya’s staff, was also suspended, the party workers are angry about the action taken against Sajaad.

Local party workers pointed out that they had never opposed the MLA and had earlier sought the intervention of the KPCC leadership in resolving the issues.

“We haven’t opposed the MLA and helped her and the Congress party win the election. Our only request to the MLA was to be directly involved in development activities and engage with contractors, officials, and the public. But here, Pradeep was acting as a benami. We cannot encourage Pradeep,” said Baiju, a local INTUC leader, adding that Pradeep was not present in the constituency during the election campaign.

Calling Sajaad’s suspension unnecessary, a local congress leader who preferred to be anonymous, said the issue has brought a bad name to the party.

“Sajaad has been a disciplined party worker. He was working as a committee member and secretary and was active during Ramya’s election campaign. He does not deserve a suspension from the party,” he said.