Rich in heritage, poor in attention: Keralam to map Kasaragod’s archaeological wealth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A district that has preserved traces of cultures stretching from the Neolithic age to the medieval period is now set to get its first comprehensive archaeological mapping, with the archaeology department planning a survey of Kasaragod to document its scattered and largely unexplored heritage.

The survey, expected to be formally launched in the last week of September, will identify archaeological remains across the district and assess them for protection, conservation and possible excavation. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 50 lakh.

“Kasaragod is generally an archaeologically rich district. But relatively fewer archaeological explorations have taken place there compared with other regions of Keralam,” said E Dinesan, director, state department of archaeology.

He said that the objective of the survey is to create a comprehensive archaeological record of the district. “The intention is to comprehensively document the archaeological remains in Kasaragod district - to collect all the details and document them. Once the documentation is completed, places with scope for protection will be taken up for conservation and protection. If sites with scope for excavation are identified, excavation will be taken up at those locations,” Dinesan said.

Kasaragod’s archaeological landscape is unusually diverse. Its laterite terrain contains hundreds of reported megalithic remains, including rock-cut caves and umbrella stones. Sites have been identified at Ummichipoyil, Karinthalam, Cheemeni-Pothamkandam, Kuttikol, Irikanni, Chithari, Panayal, Bedadukka, Perladukka and other locations.