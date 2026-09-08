Samoothiri Raja P.K. Kerala Varma passes away at 90

KOZHIKODE: P.K. Kerala Varma Raja, head of the Zamorin’s family of the erstwhile Calicut Kingdom, Kerala, 90, a renowned pharmacology expert, entrepreneur and exporter, passed away in Kozhikode. A recipient of both the Central and Kerala governments’ awards for excellence in exports, Kerala Varma was a member of the Thekkekettu branch of the Puthiya Kovilakam at Thiruvannur.

Born on September 3, 1936, Kerala Varma was the son of Sreedevi Varma of the former Ambadi Kovilakam and Balarama Varma of the Nedumpram Palace in Thiruvalla. Sreedevi Varma, one of the senior women of the Samoothiri family, had contributed to the freedom movement by presenting her gold bangle to Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to Kozhikode.

Kerala Varma lived at Chinthavalappu and was best known for founding Narnyatt Pharmaceuticals, which gained recognition through the manufacture and export of a range of medicines, including antibiotics.

He was also part of a pioneering public health initiative undertaken years ago in Lakshadweep to control the spread of filariasis. Working in association with the state government’s Filariasis Research Centre, the team distributed curry salt mixed with anti-filarial medicine as part of an innovative disease-control programme.

After completing his Intermediate education at Samoothiri College, Kerala Varma obtained a pharmacy degree from L.M. Pharmacy College in Ahmedabad. He subsequently worked at the German Remedies factory in Mumbai before serving for two years as a non-medical tutor in the Pharmacy Department of Kozhikode Medical College.

He later established Narnyatt Pharmaceuticals at the West Hill Industrial Estate in Kozhikode. The factory was subsequently shifted to Naduvattom in Beypore. During his years in the industrial sector, he served as president of the Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association in Kozhikode and as an executive member of the Small Scale Industries Association.

The pharmaceutical company received several recognitions for its performance. Former President R. Venkataraman, who was then a member of the Planning Commission, had also visited Narnyatt Pharmaceuticals.