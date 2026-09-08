Samoothiri Raja P.K. Kerala Varma passes away at 90

KOZHIKODE: P.K. Kerala Varma Raja, head of the Zamorin’s family of the erstwhile Calicut Kingdom, Kerala, 90, a renowned pharmacology expert, entrepreneur and exporter, passed away in Kozhikode. A recipient of both the Central and Kerala governments’ awards for excellence in exports, Kerala Varma was a member of the Thekkekettu branch of the Puthiya Kovilakam at Thiruvannur.
Born on September 3, 1936, Kerala Varma was the son of Sreedevi Varma of the former Ambadi Kovilakam and Balarama Varma of the Nedumpram Palace in Thiruvalla. Sreedevi Varma, one of the senior women of the Samoothiri family, had contributed to the freedom movement by presenting her gold bangle to Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to Kozhikode.
Kerala Varma lived at Chinthavalappu and was best known for founding Narnyatt Pharmaceuticals, which gained recognition through the manufacture and export of a range of medicines, including antibiotics.
He was also part of a pioneering public health initiative undertaken years ago in Lakshadweep to control the spread of filariasis. Working in association with the state government’s Filariasis Research Centre, the team distributed curry salt mixed with anti-filarial medicine as part of an innovative disease-control programme.
After completing his Intermediate education at Samoothiri College, Kerala Varma obtained a pharmacy degree from L.M. Pharmacy College in Ahmedabad. He subsequently worked at the German Remedies factory in Mumbai before serving for two years as a non-medical tutor in the Pharmacy Department of Kozhikode Medical College.
He later established Narnyatt Pharmaceuticals at the West Hill Industrial Estate in Kozhikode. The factory was subsequently shifted to Naduvattom in Beypore. During his years in the industrial sector, he served as president of the Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association in Kozhikode and as an executive member of the Small Scale Industries Association.
The pharmaceutical company received several recognitions for its performance. Former President R. Venkataraman, who was then a member of the Planning Commission, had also visited Narnyatt Pharmaceuticals.
Kerala Varma served on a committee constituted by the Central Export Promotion Council to study industrial development and export opportunities in nine countries, including Australia. He also worked as a pharmacology consultant for prominent traditional medicine institutions including Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, Oushadhi and Vaidyamadham.
He is survived by his wife, Jayasree Varma of the Nedumpram Palace, Thiruvalla. His children are Suneethi Raja, a translator and book editor based in Delhi, and Dr. K. Sujith Varma, Principal of National College of Pharmacy, KMCT.
His sons-in-law/daughters-in-law are K.C. Ravindran Raja, an official with the Union Ministry of Environment, and R. Divya, a teacher at Koyilandy Government M.V. Higher Secondary School.
His siblings are Indira Ravivarma, Saraswathi Varma and the late Sethu Varma.
The mortal remains was brought to his residence at Chinthavalappu at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The cremation will be held at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Smritipatham crematorium on Mavoor Road. The post-funeral ceremony (sanchayanam) will be held on Friday.