Bid to book Pinarayi will be deemed BJP-Congress nexus: CPM state secretary Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has stepped up its attack on the Congress-led UDF government, warning that any decision to register a case against Pinarayi Vijayan based on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) directive could lend credence to its allegation of a “BJP-Congress deal”.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan, on Tuesday, said the government’s response to ED’s letter seeking registration of a case would be closely watched, particularly against the backdrop of Congress national leadership’s repeated criticism of the alleged misuse of central agencies for political purposes.

“If the Kerala government registers a case based on the direction of a central agency controlled by the BJP government, it will underline that there is a BJP-Congress deal,” Govindan said at a press conference. He said the Congress central leadership had taken the position that the BJP-led government at the Centre was misusing central agencies for political vendetta and that Keralam is now waiting to see whether the UDF government would act on the ED’s request.

The ED has reportedly written to the state police chief seeking registration of a case in connection with the alleged irregularities surrounding the CMRL-Exalogic Solutions payment controversy. Govindan questioned the legal basis for invoking the Prevention of Corruption Act, maintaining that the available material did not provide grounds for such a case.

“This is another attempt to register a case against Pinarayi Vijayan under the pretext of an inquiry into the affairs of his daughter T Veena. During the CMRL raid, the ED seized a diary containing the names of 182 persons who had allegedly received payments from the company.