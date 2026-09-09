Cardamom boom spices up Idukki land market, TN planters join rush

KOCHI: Four years ago, when planter Zachariah Njavellil sold a portion of his cardamom plantation in Idukki, he got around Rs 30 lakh an acre. Today, plantations adjoining the same property are quoting nearly Rs 80 lakh an acre -- with prime properties touching Rs 1 crore an acre.

The surge in cardamom prices has triggered a fresh rush for plantations in Idukki, with buyers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu emerging as a major force in the market.

“Four years ago, I sold part of my cardamom plantation holdings at Rs 30 lakh an acre. Now, the going rate for plantations adjacent to that plot is around Rs 80 lakh,” said Zachariah, a planter and member of the Cardamom Planters Federation.

Cardamom, popularly known as the ‘king of spices’, has been a lucrative crop for farmers in Idukki over the past three to four years, with prices generally ranging between Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,800 a kg and bulk prices touching Rs 3,000. The sustained price rally is now spilling over into the land market. As the returns from cardamom improve, plantations are once again becoming attractive investment propositions, pushing up demand and prices.

“For any crop, when prices rise, there will be demand for plantations. There will be a rush. We have seen this phenomenon in the past too,” Zachariah said.

The buying interest is particularly strong from planters and investors in Tamil Nadu, especially from the Cumbum, Bodinayakanur and Theni regions. The geographical and historical links between the two regions are also helping drive the trend.

“Tamilians have good connections with Kerala. If you look back, their forefathers had been in Idukki even before Malayalis entered the field. We bought plantations from Tamilians in the early 1960s,” Zachariah said.

For buyers from Theni district, the Idukki cardamom belt is also easily accessible through Cumbum, Bodinayakanur and Pannepuram.