Chirayinkeezhu scuffle: Congress leadership unhappy with MLA Ramya Haridas' choice of personal staffer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as differences deepen within the party unit in Chirayinkeezhu, the Congress state leadership is dissatisfied with MLA Ramya Haridas’ move, on Monday, to appoint Palayam Pradeep to her staff. A section of party workers has also criticised the move, saying it has damaged the party’s goodwill.

Responding on the issue, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said that if the MLA has submitted a letter seeking his appointment, it is not advisable. “We cannot criticise if Pradeep has been appointed to her staff. However, if the letter was submitted after his suspension, it cannot be entertained. We will examine the letter she has submitted, and an appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” Sunny said.

Meanwhile, the three-member panel constituted by the KPCC to probe the issue is yet to hear Ramya. According to a panel member, the final report will be prepared and submitted after considering Ramya’s explanations as well.

“Any action, including issuing a warning to party workers, will be taken after a more thorough probe,” the member said.

Local party workers also believe that Ramya has the backing of senior Congress leader and Attingal MP Adoor Prakash. “She was brought to Chirayinkeezhu and fielded in the assembly election with the backing of the MP. He hasn’t been involved in the developments in the constituency since the election. We are waiting for his response to these issues,” said Ajith Kumar, Thiruvananthapuram DCC secretary.

Amid the controversy, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said that the speaker’s office should not be placed under a cloud of suspicion.

“If they have any individual complaints that I can address within the law, I will help resolve them. Everything will be done fairly,” Thiruvanchoor said, adding that he had communicated this to Ramya.

Meanwhile, S Sajaad said that any move to appoint a suspended party worker will be resisted, referring to Pradeep.