Cop clearance, ID cards for Kochi private bus staff in two weeks

KOCHI: The Kochi city police and private bus operators have decided to ensure police clearance and identity cards for all crew members, including drivers, amid growing concerns over incidents involving the staff.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Kochi City Police Commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar with representatives of private bus operators’ associations and employees on Tuesday.

“We reached a consensus on ensuring identity cards and police clearance for all bus employees,” he said, adding that while police clearance is mandatory, the ID cards will help police keep track of staffers switching operators and prevent entry of criminal elements into the transport service. “We are exploring legal options to make ID cards mandatory as well,” he said, adding that the process to issue clearance and ID card is expected to be completed in two weeks.

The move comes amid a series of law and order-related incidents involving private bus employees in Kochi. On Tuesday, the driver of Krithika bus operating on Kalamassery-Thevara route allegedly abandoned the vehicle with passengers on-board in the middle of the road near Edappally junction following an argument with the cleaner.On Monday, a private bus staffer forcefully lifted the barrier and abused workers at Kumbalam toll plaza. Police are investigating the incidents.

The latest move also follows criticism against the police in the case involving private bus staffer Muhammad Ansar who was rearrested soon after being granted station bail in connection with a road-rage incident. Senior cops said the department is planning to invoke the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) against Ansar.

Kaliraj said the police have given bus owners one week to submit the details of their employees.“(It will take) approximately one week for us to conduct clearance. So,roughly,we expect that all private bus employees in the city will have police clearance within two weeks,” he said.