CPM leader Jayarajan accuses Congress, BJP of political conspiracy against Pinarayi Vijayan

KANNUR: CPM state secretary M V Jayarajan alleged that Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and P K Kunhalikutty had accepted illegal money from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and questioned why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not conducted any investigation or raids in connection with the matter.

Speaking at the Chadayan Govindan Day celebration at Payyambalam, Jayarajan said attempts to implicate CPM Polit Bureau member Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in false cases would be strongly opposed. He alleged that the Congress government was acting in collusion with the ED and warned that the entire CPM organisation would unite against such moves.

M V Jayarajan said any attempt to target Pinarayi Vijayan and other party leaders would lead to public protests and legal action. We will go with legal action because there is no evidence to support the allegations against the leaders, and they claimed that this was why the ED had not proceeded with the case.

He also alleged that the Congress and BJP were currently engaged in a political understanding in Kerala and were attempting to use central agencies and the state’s political situation to target Pinarayi Vijayan for political gains.