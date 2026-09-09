From Kannur to Spain, Jithin scripts new chapter as assistant coach for Rayo Vallecano's reserve side

KASARGOD: After Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid with Kannur roots made it to Qatar’s World Cup squad, another footballer with links to the district is making waves, this time in Spain — Jithin Janardhanan.

The 27-year-old is turning heads, not as a player but on the touchlines: training players at popular Spanish club Rayo Vallecano. He was appointed the assistant coach of Rayo Vallecano B -- the La Liga club’s reserve side playing in Tercera Federacion, the fifth tier of the Spanish league system -- last month.

Jithin was born in Kannur to Janaradhanan and Deepika, who migrated to the UAE with their three children while he was a child. After moving to the UAE, Jithin enrolled with the Sharjah Indian School. Attracted to football from childhood, he played for his school team as well as local clubs as a right back. But his dream of becoming a professional footballer like Tahsin Mohammed was shattered by repetitive injuries.

“I’m a die-hard football fan from my childhood, especially a big fan of (legendary Italian defender) Paolo Maldini. I then began idolising Leo (Messi) and wanted to become a professional footballer like everyone, but unfortunately, I couldn’t make it,” Jithin tells TNIE over the phone from Spain.