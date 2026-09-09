Kerala CM refutes reports over appointment of higher number of personal staff to Ministers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Refuting reports of appointments of a larger number of people as part of the ministers' personal staff, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said the present number is much lower than in the previous government.
"The UDF government has appointed only 476 people as personal staff of ministers, while the previous LDF government had appointed a total of 787 people. 31 individuals are part of my personal staff, which, if needed, can be legally increased as well. No minister has appointed more than 25 people as personal staff, while it was 27-29 in the previous tenure," he said.
Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Satheesan also added that the Chief Whip has a total of 16 personal staff, unlike 28 in the previous government.
Responding to the media reports on Rahul Gandhi giving nod to implement the controversial PM SHRI scheme in the state, Satheesan said that such a conversation has never taken place between him and the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition.
The CM also refuted the reports of AICC Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi opposing the implementation of the scheme in the state.
Satheesan also said that the separate SIT probes from the Home and GST departments are effectively ongoing in the failed Messi visit row.
Stating that he accepts ousted Congress leader Chenthi Ani's apology to him for blocking his motorcade, Satheesan said that Ani's personality has grown bigger through this act.