Keralam's Raunak Surej races into Asia Grand Final of Kart Racing Championship

KOZHIKODE: The roar of a karting engine is taking 18-year-old Raunak Surej closer to a dream that stretches far beyond the racetrack. With a silver-medal finish in the senior category of the IAME India Series Kart Racing Championship, the young racer from Kozhikode has secured his place on the international stage and will now represent India at the IAME Asia Grand Final in Macau, China.
For Raunak, the Chennai podium is more than a medal. It is another milestone in a journey driven by speed, precision and an ambition to one day graduate from karting to the world's biggest racing stage — Formula One. The fifth and final round of the championship was held at the MIKA karting circuit in Chennai.
Raunak's runner-up finish in the national series secured him the championship trophy as well as a free entry to the IAME Asia Grand Final, where he will represent India.
With the cost of competing in professional karting mounting steadily, the youngster from Vellimadukunnu was seriously considering withdrawing from the final round. A single training session can cost lakhs of rupees, making motorsport a difficult pursuit for young racers without substantial financial backing. Yet, at the last moment, he decided to take his place on the track.
“I was not even sure until the last moment whether I would be able to compete in Chennai. The expenses were a huge concern. But I didn't want to give up after coming this far,” Raunak said. That decision changed the course of his championship.
Raunak battled his way to second place, turning a moment of uncertainty into one of the biggest achievements of his young racing career. Indian Formula One champion Narain Karthikeyan presented him with the championship trophy and the qualification certificate for the Asian Grand Final.
For Raunak, the recognition from a racing legend added another special dimension to the achievement. “Receiving the trophy and the qualification from Narain Karthikeyan was a very special moment for me. He has already reached the level I dream of reaching someday, so getting this opportunity from him means a lot,” he said.
The son of Latha and Sooraj, who live near the NGO Quarters at Vellimadukunnu, Raunak completed his schooling at Perunthuruthy Bhavan's. He is currently pursuing a diploma in Mechanical Engineering at Acharya Institute in Bengaluru. His interest, however, has always extended beyond classrooms and engineering textbooks.
For Ronak, the karting circuit is the first step towards a much bigger destination. “Formula One has always been my ultimate dream. Karting is where I am building the skills and experience I need. I know the journey is long and difficult, but I want to keep moving up step by step,” he said.
His record already reflects a growing international presence. Last year, Raunak finished second in the Senior Rookie category at the Super Kart Thailand (SKT) international championship, held at the Bira Kart Circuit in Pattaya, Thailand, competing in a kart powered by an IAME engine. He has also competed internationally, including training and racing experiences in Singapore and Malaysia.
Earlier, he emerged as a winner in the junior category at an endurance karting championship in Dubai. The IAME India Series, conducted across five rounds, brings an internationally established karting ecosystem to India.
IAME, short for Italian American Motor Engineering, was founded in 1968 and is recognised globally for its high-performance kart racing engines. The India series gives young racers an opportunity to compete within a professional racing structure while aspiring to progress to international championships.
The IAME Asia Grand Final, scheduled to be held in Macau in December, will bring together racers competing at the Asian level. Raunak will enter the event carrying the Indian flag and the hopes attached to his latest breakthrough.
“The Asian Grand Final is a big opportunity for me. I want to learn as much as possible from the experience and compete against some of the best racers. Representing India will make it even more special,” he said.
But before the lights go out in Macau, there is another race Ronak must face — the race against the rising cost of motorsport. Training, travel, kart preparation and participation in international events require substantial financial support.
For a young racer trying to build a career in a sport where every lap comes at a price, funding remains his biggest obstacle. “Talent alone is not enough in motorsport. We need training, equipment and opportunities to race. The expenses are very high, and that is the biggest challenge I face. I hope I can get more support so that I can continue competing at higher levels,” Raunak said. For now, the teenager from Kozhikode is preparing for his biggest assignment yet.