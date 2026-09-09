Keralam's Raunak Surej races into Asia Grand Final of Kart Racing Championship

KOZHIKODE: The roar of a karting engine is taking 18-year-old Raunak Surej closer to a dream that stretches far beyond the racetrack. With a silver-medal finish in the senior category of the IAME India Series Kart Racing Championship, the young racer from Kozhikode has secured his place on the international stage and will now represent India at the IAME Asia Grand Final in Macau, China.

For Raunak, the Chennai podium is more than a medal. It is another milestone in a journey driven by speed, precision and an ambition to one day graduate from karting to the world's biggest racing stage — Formula One. The fifth and final round of the championship was held at the MIKA karting circuit in Chennai.

Raunak's runner-up finish in the national series secured him the championship trophy as well as a free entry to the IAME Asia Grand Final, where he will represent India.

With the cost of competing in professional karting mounting steadily, the youngster from Vellimadukunnu was seriously considering withdrawing from the final round. A single training session can cost lakhs of rupees, making motorsport a difficult pursuit for young racers without substantial financial backing. Yet, at the last moment, he decided to take his place on the track.

“I was not even sure until the last moment whether I would be able to compete in Chennai. The expenses were a huge concern. But I didn't want to give up after coming this far,” Raunak said. That decision changed the course of his championship.

Raunak battled his way to second place, turning a moment of uncertainty into one of the biggest achievements of his young racing career. Indian Formula One champion Narain Karthikeyan presented him with the championship trophy and the qualification certificate for the Asian Grand Final.