Lemongrass farming becomes safer choice on Kerala forest fringes

IDUKKI: What do you grow when the forest is your neighbour, wild animals can destroy a harvest overnight, and transporting vegetables to the market costs thousands of rupees? For tribal settlers in the forest-fringe hamlets of Kanthalloor, the answer is becoming increasingly simple — lemongrass.

The fragrant grass is quietly transforming the farmlands of tribal settlements, offering farmers a crop that needs little water and care, can be harvested every three months, and importantly, is less vulnerable to wildlife damage. What began as a small shift has now grown into large-scale cultivation across the settlements.

Nearly 250 acres in Ollavayal Kudi are currently under lemongrass cultivation, said ward member and tribal settler Lakshmanan. Chempatti and Theerthamala settlements have also taken up lemongrass cultivation on nearly 150 acres combined.

“Most families have taken up the crop as it requires low maintenance, less water and offers stable prices,” Lakshmanan said. The steep terrain of the tribal settlements has also encouraged farmers to choose lemongrass. With irrigation difficult to establish and maintain on sloping land, farmers said the crop’s low water requirement makes it easier to cultivate.

For those who once depended heavily on vegetables, lemongrass has brought another advantage: they can process the crop close to their homes instead of sending bulky produce to long distances in search of buyers. Once harvested, the grass is taken to traditional extraction units near the fields, where it is processed into oil.

“Around three bundles, or nearly 80 kg of lemongrass are needed to produce one litre of oil,” farmer Veeranchi said.