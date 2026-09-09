Man smuggling MDMA held after chase in Kerala's Kalanad

KASARAGOD: Police nabbed a man after a chase in Kalanad on Tuesday night when he allegedly tried to flee in his car during a vehicle check.
Police intercepted the car and seized 14.37 grams of MDMA from it. The accused has been identified as AC Muhammed Sabeer (44) from Parathichal area in Udinur.
Around 10.35 pm on Tuesday, the police team led by Melparamba Police Sub-Inspector T Akhil were checking the vehicles at the eastern side of the Kasaragod–Kanhangad State Highway, near the Mahavishnu Temple in Kalanad Iduvungal.
A car travelling from Kasaragod towards Kanhangad sped past despite police signalling it to stop, prompting the police team to give chase. At Kalanad Junction, the car turned onto the Kalanad–Chattanchal road in an attempt to escape. However, police intercepted and blocked the vehicle about 50 metres from the junction.
Muhammad Sabeer was found in the driver’s seat. The officers also noted that the window glass on one side of the car was shattered and the rear left side was damaged.
When questioned about why he failed to stop, Sabeer replied that he panicked upon seeing the police. However, suspicious of the damaged window glass and the overall circumstances, the police conducted a detailed search.
During the search inside the armrest between the front seats, police discovered a transparent polythene packet containing white crystals. Suspecting it to be MDMA, the police questioned Sabeer. He initially denied any charges, but during the interrogation later, admitted the pouch contained MDMA.
The interrogation revealed that he purchased it from a person called Munna from Mangaluru on Monday, and he was planning to sell it locally. Police also recovered Sabeer's number from his phone.
Police arrested Sabeer under Section 22(c) of the NDPS Act, along with Sections 132(1) and 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act. They also seized his car and mobile phone. Further investigation is underway.