Man smuggling MDMA held after chase in Kerala's Kalanad

KASARAGOD: Police nabbed a man after a chase in Kalanad on Tuesday night when he allegedly tried to flee in his car during a vehicle check.

Police intercepted the car and seized 14.37 grams of MDMA from it. The accused has been identified as AC Muhammed Sabeer (44) from Parathichal area in Udinur.

Around 10.35 pm on Tuesday, the police team led by Melparamba Police Sub-Inspector T Akhil were checking the vehicles at the eastern side of the Kasaragod–Kanhangad State Highway, near the Mahavishnu Temple in Kalanad Iduvungal.

A car travelling from Kasaragod towards Kanhangad sped past despite police signalling it to stop, prompting the police team to give chase. At Kalanad Junction, the car turned onto the Kalanad–Chattanchal road in an attempt to escape. However, police intercepted and blocked the vehicle about 50 metres from the junction.

Muhammad Sabeer was found in the driver’s seat. The officers also noted that the window glass on one side of the car was shattered and the rear left side was damaged.