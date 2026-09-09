Palakkad, Mysuru railway division heads to meet in Mangaluru on Friday over handover formalities

KASARAGOD: The divisional heads of the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway and the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway will meet in Mangaluru on Friday to discuss the handover of formalities of the Mangaluru region.
The Divisional Railway Managers of these divisions would be accompanied by the senior officers of their respective divisions to discuss the modalities of the transition.
The Railway Board on Aug. 21 passed an order to detach Mangaluru region, consisting of Mangaluru Central, Mangaluru Junction and marshalling yard and goods shed, from Palakkad Division and attach it to Mysuru Division of South Western Railway effective from Oct. 1.
Starting from Oct. 1, the jurisdiction of Palakkad Division would end at Ullal railway station. The decision was severely opposed by the state government and MPs of Keralam, calling it unilateral and saying it would seriously cripple the Palakkad Division's revenue and operational ability.
The terminal stations of Palakkad Division are Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction, and the coaching facilities are situated in these two terminals.
Mangaluru Central Railway station has six platforms, three pit lines, and running room to accommodate running staff like loco pilots and guards, with exclusive facilities for female running staff.
The coaching depot here maintains 17 pairs of trains, and there is a sick line to attend to repair work on the coaches.
The Mangaluru Junction station has three platforms with seven lines, in which four are for passenger trains, two are for freight trains, and one is a sick line to attend to repair work. It has a fueling station for diesel locomotives, a wagon depot to maintain goods trains, and a running room for running staff, including women.
For at least six months, the status quo would continue, said a senior official from Mysuru division. “The focus is that the passengers should never be impacted by this transition and operation of trains continue as it was earlier. The South Western Railway would take over the assets and the railway staff would continue working where they are,” said the official.