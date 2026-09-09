Palakkad, Mysuru railway division heads to meet in Mangaluru on Friday over handover formalities

KASARAGOD: The divisional heads of the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway and the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway will meet in Mangaluru on Friday to discuss the handover of formalities of the Mangaluru region.

The Divisional Railway Managers of these divisions would be accompanied by the senior officers of their respective divisions to discuss the modalities of the transition.

The Railway Board on Aug. 21 passed an order to detach Mangaluru region, consisting of Mangaluru Central, Mangaluru Junction and marshalling yard and goods shed, from Palakkad Division and attach it to Mysuru Division of South Western Railway effective from Oct. 1.

Starting from Oct. 1, the jurisdiction of Palakkad Division would end at Ullal railway station. The decision was severely opposed by the state government and MPs of Keralam, calling it unilateral and saying it would seriously cripple the Palakkad Division's revenue and operational ability.

The terminal stations of Palakkad Division are Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction, and the coaching facilities are situated in these two terminals.