Power crisis: Steps taken to ensure distribution without excessive charges, says Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the power crisis deepens in the state and unexpected power cuts are being implemented amid rising demand, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Wednesday that the government is trying to resolve the issue by September 15.

Explaining the reasons for the electricity shortage in the state, the CM said, “In July 2026, the consumption was 4500 to 4900 megawatts. The per-day consumption rose to 86 to 88 million units. At the same time, we are not receiving sufficient rainfall. There is no inflow into the dams, causing a reduction in the amount of electricity produced domestically. Also, the usage of electricity in peak hours rose by 800 to 900 megawatts compared to previous years,” he said after the UDF Cabinet meeting.

Criticising the previous government for cancelling the Power Purchase Agreement signed in 2012-2014 during the Congress-led UDF government, he said that the state would not have faced an acute electricity shortage if the agreement had existed.

“It was a 25-year long-term contract to procure 465 MW of electricity at a rate of over Rs 4.29 per unit. However, the LDF government cancelled it and bought electricity for Rs 8 to Rs 14. I still don't know why the previous government made that decision. The issue is that we are buying electricity for Rs 10. There is a shortage and crisis due to a coal shortage in the northern state,” he said.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had earlier announced that temporary power restrictions are in place across the state during evening peak hours, from 6:30 am to 12:30 am.

The CM also said that the government is taking steps to ensure distribution without charging excessive prices.

“We will also recommend that the Kerala State Electricity Board streamline power cuts and improve electricity management," he added.