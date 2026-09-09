Senior Congress leader K Babu emerges front-runner for GCDA chairperson post

KOCHI: Amid uncertainty over the reconstitution of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), sources in the Congress have hinted that former minister and six-time MLA from Tripunithura, K Babu, may be considered for the chairperson’s post.
The GCDA has been without a new leadership since the resignation of CPM leader K Chandran Pillai in May. The delay in appointing a new chairperson has raised concerns over the functioning of the authority and its ability to address ongoing controversies, including the renovation of the Kaloor stadium.
Babu told TNIE that though he had not sought any post or responsibility, he would not turn it down if the party leadership considered him for the position. “At this age and given my health condition, working outside Ernakulam would not be convenient for me. However, I have not put any pressure on the leadership seeking any post,” he said.
While the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) was reconstituted with Chief Minister V D Satheesan as chairperson, a decision on the GCDA has been delayed. Earlier, there were reports that senior Congress leaders Dominic Presentation and N Venugopal were among those being considered for the post. The delay in making the appointment has, meanwhile, put several projects taken up by the authority on hold.
Babu, who represented the Tripunithura constituency, had opted out of contesting the latest election, paving the way for Deepak Joy, current MLA, to contest from the seat. Despite being considered a strong contender, Babu decided against contesting and, sources said, did not put pressure on the leadership for any position.
Congress sources said Babu’s acceptability across party groups could work in his favour, particularly at a time when the UDF government is in power and the party is looking to fill key positions.
However, Babu also questioned the relevance of the GCDA in its present form and called for a rethink of its role in Kochi’s development. “In its initial years, there was a revenue-sharing arrangement with the local bodies under its jurisdiction, under which one per cent of their revenue was paid to the GCDA. With such arrangements no longer in place, the GCDA has become purposeless and needs to be reinvented.”
Having served as a GCDA member for around 36 years, Babu is understood to be among those the Congress is considering for the top post.