Senior Congress leader K Babu emerges front-runner for GCDA chairperson post

KOCHI: Amid uncertainty over the reconstitution of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), sources in the Congress have hinted that former minister and six-time MLA from Tripunithura, K Babu, may be considered for the chairperson’s post.

The GCDA has been without a new leadership since the resignation of CPM leader K Chandran Pillai in May. The delay in appointing a new chairperson has raised concerns over the functioning of the authority and its ability to address ongoing controversies, including the renovation of the Kaloor stadium.

Babu told TNIE that though he had not sought any post or responsibility, he would not turn it down if the party leadership considered him for the position. “At this age and given my health condition, working outside Ernakulam would not be convenient for me. However, I have not put any pressure on the leadership seeking any post,” he said.

While the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) was reconstituted with Chief Minister V D Satheesan as chairperson, a decision on the GCDA has been delayed. Earlier, there were reports that senior Congress leaders Dominic Presentation and N Venugopal were among those being considered for the post. The delay in making the appointment has, meanwhile, put several projects taken up by the authority on hold.