Stand on Kanthapuram remarks unchanged, says CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister VD Satheesan said his stand on the controversial remarks by Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musliyar remains the same. He was addressing media persons here on Wednesday.

"I will inform you if I change my stand. As of now I'm firm on my previous stand," he said. He said videos of his response were still available on his Facebook and Instagram pages. On the allegation that he deleted the video from his Facebook account, he said: "In line with the Instagram algorithm, my response was given as shorts on the Instagram page. One video was repetitive and hence removed. "Many media falsely reported that I deleted the full video. But the video is still there on both platforms," he said.

The CM denied reports that he softened his stand and removed the video after a meeting with representatives of Kanthapuram. "It is true that visited me in the evening. But that was based on an appointment they secured three weeks ago. How can it be connected with this?" he asked.

Earlier, Satheesan had criticised Kanthapuram’s warning of great ruin if women entered public platforms. The CM also argued that Kanthapuram’s position was inconsistent with Islamic history and amounted to a misinterpretation of Islam.