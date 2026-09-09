Student participation gets a boost as Kerala film festival doubles delegate passes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) is doubling its student delegate passes this year, with registration opening at 10.00 am on Thursday.

In a bid to encourage wider participation among young film enthusiasts, the number of passes available to students has been increased from 250 to 500.

The fee, inclusive of GST, is Rs 590 for general delegates and Rs 354 for students. Delegates can register online through https://registration.iffk.in.

Organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the six-day festival will be held from September 25 to 30 at Kairali, Sree and Nila theatres in Thiruvananthapuram.

More than 300 documentaries and short films will be screened across around 30 sections during the festival. The programme will include documentary and short-film competitions, non-competition sections, animation, music videos, campus films, international films, retrospectives and jury films.

The festival will also feature a homage section paying tribute to film personalities who have passed away recently.

Offline registration will also begin at 10 am at the delegate cell at Kairali Theatre.

Filmmaker interactions will be a key attraction, with 'Meet the Director', 'Face 2 Face' and 'In Conversation' sessions giving delegates an opportunity to interact with directors. Masterclasses and cultural programmes are also planned.