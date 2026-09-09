Technician electrocuted at Nivin Pauly's film set in Kerala's Edayar

KOCHI: A 28-year-old technician working in the art department of a film starring Nivin Pauly died after suffering an electric shock while working at a film shooting location in Edayar on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vishnu, a native of Thrissur. Vishnu was involved in the artwork for the film and was handling lighting arrangements at the location when the accident occurred.

Vishnu reportedly suffered an electric shock during the process and collapsed. The accident occurred at the location of an untitled film starring actor Nivin Pauly.

Following the incident, Binanipuram police reached the spot and initiated an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the accident. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.